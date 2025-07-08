Russian Tour Companies Introduce Trips to Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan for $3K

The Moscow Times: Russian tour companies have started advertising travel packages to Afghanistan, offering weeklong trips to the country for around $3,000 as Moscow deepens its ties with the Taliban-led government in Kabul. The offers, which have appeared on Russian online platforms in recent days, promise Russian citizens organized tours to Afghanistan, with the first group of travelers expected to depart as early as mid-July, according to the Telegram news channel Shot. Click here to read more (external link).