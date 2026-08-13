UN Security Council: Al-Shabaab Fighters Have Traveled from Somalia to Afghanistan

8am: The United Nations Security Council, in its latest report on the activities of ISIS, al-Qaeda, and their affiliated groups, said that several al-Shabaab fighters have traveled from Somalia to Afghanistan. The report warned at the same time that the presence and potential activity of numerous terrorist groups in Afghanistan continues to pose a lasting threat to neighboring countries and Central Asia. Al-Shabaab is one of the most significant al-Qaeda affiliated groups in East Africa. The reference to members of this group traveling to Afghanistan comes as the Security Council’s report also notes the movement of individuals linked to other groups from Syria to Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).