UN says more than 30 Ismaili prayer halls closed in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan

Khaama: At least 33 Ismaili prayer halls in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province were closed over the past three months, the United Nations said on Tuesday, raising fresh concerns over religious freedom and the rights of minority communities under the Taliban administration. The closures add to growing international scrutiny over the treatment of Afghanistan’s religious minorities since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. The United Nations and human rights organizations have repeatedly expressed concern over restrictions affecting minority communities, including Ismaili and Shiite Muslim groups, and have called on the authorities to uphold freedom of religion and belief. Click here to read more (external link).