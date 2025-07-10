UN Raises Alarm Over Taliban’s New Media Restrictions in Afghanistan

Afghanistan International: In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, 10 July, UNAMA warned that the policy, which requires prior approval of programme content and guest speakers by Taliban authorities, risks fostering fear and self-censorship among Afghan journalists and media outlets. Under the new rules, media outlets must seek prior approval from the Ministry before airing political content. Political analysts are also required to obtain official permission and carry a Taliban-issued ID card in order to participate in debates or news programmes. Click here to read more (external link).

