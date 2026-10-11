Theft Surges in West Kabul: Not Even Expensive Clothing or Mosque Donation Boxes Are Safe

8am: A number of residents in western Kabul have expressed serious concern about rising thefts. They say neither their property nor their lives are safe, and that thieves are even stealing the donation boxes of mosques. Some residents of Dasht-e-Barchi say thieves are even taking expensive women’s clothing. In one case, thieves went through the household belongings and singled out a hand-embroidered pair of women’s trousers to take with them. They say they cannot raise their voices for fear of the Taliban, and that every time thieves are arrested, they are released again after paying a bribe. According to these residents, some Taliban fighters are also involved in the thefts. Click here to read more (external link).