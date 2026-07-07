Theft on the Rise in Kabul: Residents Say Taliban Release Thieves for Cash

8am: Several Kabul residents are complaining about the repeated release of thieves detained by the Taliban. They say that detained individuals are released after a short period and resume their criminal activities. According to residents, these individuals are released in exchange for payments made to the Taliban, and in some cases, individuals affiliated with the group are even directly or indirectly involved in the thefts. Residents add that they have repeatedly detained thieves and handed them over to Taliban forces, but these individuals have been released again shortly afterward. According to them, some thieves, after their release, have threatened those who played a role in their detention and have begun personal feuds with them. Click here to read more (external link).