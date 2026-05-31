The children forced into ‘Bacha Bazi’ sexual servitude by the Taliban: The group has decriminalized marrying girls… but their commanders are guilty of equally depraved abuse towards boys

Daily Mail (UK): Despite the Taliban’s legal ban on the practice, a recent report suggests it remains widespread. The US State Department in its latest Trafficking in Persons report, found that child soldier recruitment, human trafficking and Bacha Bazi continue in Afghanistan. The report said the Taliban recruit children through coercion and deception, including false promises, and documented cases of Bacha Bazi involving Taliban officials as well as other armed groups. Click here to read more (external link).