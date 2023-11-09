Tensions rise as Pakistan seeks Qush Tepa Canal halt amid Afghan Migrant expulsions

Khaama: Abdul Haq Hamad, the former head of media publications supervision, stated in a television debate that Pakistani authorities had explicitly conveyed during an official meeting with Taliban administration leaders that they should “halt operations on the Qush Tepa canal.” According to him, Pakistani authorities are not satisfied with the operation of the Qush Tepa Canal because Afghanistan gains autonomy through this canal by managing its waters. So far, Pakistani authorities have not commented on the claims made by Taliban officials regarding their efforts to stop the Qush Tepa Canal’s operations, and the Taliban has also not provided any details on this matter. Click here to read more (external link).