Teacher Who Criticised Taliban ‘Detained’ In Herat

Afghanistan International: Sources told Afghanistan International that Nawidullah Fitrat, a teacher and Taliban critic, was detained by the Taliban in Herat on Wednesday after recently speaking out against the group’s policies and actions. According to information received by Afghanistan International, Fitrat was detained in Herat city on Wednesday morning, 26 August. Sources said the Taliban also detained a family for hosting him. Several days earlier, Nawidullah Fitrat published a video on his Facebook page accusing the Taliban of placing a religious mask over ethnic objectives and calling on the group to separate religion from politics. Click here to read more (external link).