Taliban’s Suspicious Housing Developments Unfold in Ghazni

8am: Local sources in Ghazni report that the Taliban have initiated the construction of four townships in the central areas and districts of Nawa, Qarabagh, and Waghaz in this province. According to sources, the construction of these townships began six months ago. The most substantial of these townships, currently undergoing rapid development, is situated in the Nawa district of the province, receiving direct financial support from the Haqqani network. Concurrently, a township is being constructed in the center of Ghazni province, involving the forceful seizure of portions of land for the project, including sections of the Teachers’ Township. Sources in the Qarabagh district also claim that hundreds of acres of Hazara-owned lands in this district have been seized by the Taliban for the construction of a township. Additionally, another township is under construction in the Waghaz district for undisclosed purposes.

Nevertheless, sources have claimed that migrants, primarily families of members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), will be relocated to these townships. They assert that the simultaneous mass expulsion of migrants from Pakistan and the prior readiness of the Taliban for their relocation appear suspicious. However, the Taliban have not provided details regarding these claims.

