Taliban’s Propaganda Tactics: Sowing Discord Among Opposition Fronts and Stoking Fear of Civil War

8am: Leaked documents from the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) show that the group has allocated a budget of more than 70 million Afghanis to advance a broad propaganda and media campaign, using media outlets and fake accounts to portray opposition fronts as weak, sow discord among former political leaders and their supporters, instill fear of a return to civil and ethnic war should the Taliban fall, and project the group’s invincibility. Click here to read more (external link).