Taliban Used Live Ammunition Against Herat Protesters, Says UN

Afghanistan International: UN Secretary-General spokesperson Farhan Haq said Taliban forces used live ammunition to disperse a civil protest in Herat. He urged the Taliban to refrain from any unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful demonstrations. Speaking at a press briefing in New York on Wednesday, June 10, Haq said the United Nations is calling for an environment in which all Afghans, particularly women and girls, can safely and freely access essential services and humanitarian assistance, including healthcare, nutrition, education and protection services. Click here to read more (external link).

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