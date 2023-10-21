Taliban Under Fire for Failing Quake Recovery

Michael Hughes: The Taliban, an insurgent outfit that now acts as de facto authorities, have proven adept at tax collection, budget balancing and even external trade. However, their complete incapacity in the face of the recent earthquakes is a disturbing sign for the future of Afghanistan – a country prone to natural cataclysms – from quakes to floods to droughts, after decades of war, environmental deterioration, and little thought or investment in disaster risk reduction planning. Click here to read more.

