Taliban Threaten Teachers with Dismissal in Sar-e Pul Province Over Short Beards and Turban Absence: Those Unwilling to Comply May Be Disposed

8am: In a recent development, Taliban officials in Sar-e Pul province have issued alarming threats to teachers, citing their short beards and the absence of turbans as reasons for potential dismissal. According to a formal statement released by the Taliban’s education directorate in Sar-e Pul, sources shared with Hasht-e Subh Daily on October 27th, approximately 200 teachers and staff members have been warned. The statement indicates that 168 individuals within this group received specific warnings regarding their appearance. The warnings were directed at teachers who failed to grow long beards and did not wear turbans, both of which were deemed violations of the Taliban’s strict dress code under the category of “supervision of appearance.” Those who did not comply with these regulations were threatened with immediate dismissal from their positions. Click here to read more (external link).