Taliban Shut Down Women’s Tailoring Shops in Mazar-i-Sharif City

8am: According to information confirmed by the sources speaking to Hasht-e Subh Daily on Monday, October 30th, the Taliban enforced the closure of these women’s tailoring shops in Mazar-i-Sharif since the end of last week. Women tailors were informed by the Taliban that they are now permitted to operate only in the “Noor Market,” an area specifically designated for women in Mazar-i-Sharif. This development further exacerbates the challenges faced by women in the workforce following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. International organizations have reported a drastic 32% reduction in women’s small businesses, highlighting the adverse impact of the Taliban’s policies on women’s economic opportunities. Click here to read more (external link).