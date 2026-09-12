Taliban Revenge: Critics Arrested Upon Return to Afghanistan from Abroad

8am: Over the past five years, the Taliban have repeatedly been accused of taking revenge against the country’s citizens. The group arrests, imprisons, and tortures individuals who criticize Taliban rule. The Taliban have also officially declared that criticizing their rule is considered a crime, and they have blocked any form of civic and political activity by citizens. The group has warned that no one has the right to engage in political or social activity in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).