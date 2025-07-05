Taliban restrict Muharram observances in Herat: Sources

Amu: Taliban have imposed new restrictions on Shiite religious practices in Herat Province during Muharram, the Islamic month of mourning, dismantling mourning tents and removing flags from Shiite neighborhoods, according to local sources and residents. Witnesses in districts such as Jebrael, Kore Milli and Khate­m al-Anbia said Taliban forces tore down black banners and processional tents used to commemorate Muharram rituals. In several cases, mourners were reportedly harassed, assaulted or detained. Click here to read more (external link).