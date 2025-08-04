Taliban Relocates TTP Families From Kunar To Ghazni & Zabul, Say Sources

Afghanistan International: According to sources in Kunar, the transfers began approximately a month ago and were coordinated by a special Taliban committee in cooperation with TTP. The families were reportedly moved using military vehicles from the districts of Khas Kunar, Marawara, Dara-i-Pech (Mano Gai area), Sirkanay, and Dangam. In Ghazni, a local source said that only families of ordinary fighters have been moved to Qarabagh district, while the families of senior commanders are living in Kabul and other major cities. Click here to read more (external link).