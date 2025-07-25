Taliban Receptive To Concerns Over TTP Presence, Says Pakistan

Afghanistan International: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has said that the Afghan Taliban have shown a willingness to address Islamabad’s concerns over the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants operating from Afghan territory. The announcement followed a recent visit by Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, to Kabul, where he held talks with senior Taliban officials, including Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. Discussions focused on cross-border security, the threat posed by the TTP, and ongoing efforts to counter drug trafficking. Click here to read more (external link).