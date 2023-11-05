Taliban Prohibit Treatment of Male and Female Patients in Same Building in Ghazni Province

8am: Sources from Ghazni province informed Hasht-e Subh Daily on Sunday, November 5th, that healthcare facilities in the province are no longer allowed to admit male and female patients in the same building under the orders of the Taliban’s Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. According to the directive, male and female patients must now receive treatment in separate buildings. This directive comes at a time when most healthcare centers, especially hospitals in the province, are facing a shortage of buildings and lack suitable spaces to accommodate patients. Click here to read more (external link).