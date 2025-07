Amu: Taliban on Saturday detained several women in central and western Kabul, witnesses and local sources told Amu. This happens just days after dozens of women were detained by the Taliban in Shahr-e-Naw neighborhood in downtown Kabul. Saturday’s arrests occurred in Qala-e-Fathullah, an area near downtown Kabul, and Dasht-e-Barchi in the western part of the capital. The exact number of those detained remains unclear. Click here to read more (external link).

