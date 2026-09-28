Taliban ministry closes three more Shiite-linked institutions in Kabul

Amu: Local sources told Amu TV that the Taliban’s justice ministry headed by Abdul Hakim Sharaee has closed three more institutions serving the Shiite community in western Kabul, including a medical clinic, a religious school and a cultural center, expanding a series of closures targeting Shiite-linked institutions in the capital. The latest closures come after a series of actions involving Shiite religious, educational and community institutions in western Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).