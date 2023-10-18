Taliban Have Not Paid Wages of 500 Workers of Constructing Their Bases in Panjshir Province

8am: In the past two years, the Taliban have established hundreds of bases in Panjshir province. This group has employed over 500 workers for the construction of their security bases. Local sources now report that the wages of these workers have not been paid by the Taliban-affiliated contractor. Sources have stated that the contractor has close ties to the Taliban and has deprived these workers of their rights for over a year. These sources have accused the Taliban governor of Abshar District of financial corruption, claiming that this Taliban member has embezzled a total of 310,000 Afghanis. Click here to read more (external link).