Taliban FM claims no opposition groups operate in Afghanistan

Amu: Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s foreign minister, has claimed that no armed opposition groups operate anywhere in the country and that the Taliban would not allow challenges to their rule. Speaking at a religious school gathering, Muttaqi rejected reports of internal divisions within the Taliban and argued that there was no justification for opposing their government. Muttaqi’s comments also come amid recent tensions in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, where local residents and Taliban forces have clashed over mining activities, according to local reports. In a recent statement, the military wing of the Green Trend movement, an anti-Taliban group, claimed responsibility for an attack on a Taliban vehicle in Panjshir province. The claim could not be independently verified. Click here to read more (external link).