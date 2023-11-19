Taliban Enforce New Restrictions on Wedding Celebrations in Samangan: No Cameras, No Music

8am: Local sources disclosed that the directive was issued during a meeting between Mullah Habibullah Hamas and wedding hall owners at the department’s headquarters on Sunday, November 19. Acting on the verbal guidance of Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the Taliban’s Minister of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the directive explicitly prohibits women from participating in photography and videography at wedding ceremonies. According to the announcement, the use of music at wedding ceremonies is strictly forbidden, and dancing and other festivities are not allowed. Click here to read more (external link).