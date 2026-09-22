Taliban Detain 18 Elders in Ghazni Over Land Dispute With Residents

8am: Residents of five villages in Ghazni province say the Taliban are seizing the lands of the Faizawi Zargar Qanat from residents under the pretext of establishing an industrial park. They add that the disputed area covers about 2.27 square kilometers, and residents of the villages of Asfandeh, Zargar, Jabbar, Gudul Ra’yat, and Karmian consider themselves the owners of these lands. According to them, title deeds and Sharia-based and legal documents relating to these lands are in the residents’ possession, and the names of a number of owners are also registered in the cadastre. Residents say Taliban officials have moved to survey these lands under the pretext of creating an industrial park, but the move has met with opposition from residents. Click here to read more (external link).