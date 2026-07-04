Taliban Deploys Forces To Badakhshan As Rift With Local Commander Deepens

Afghanistan International: Local sources said mediation efforts by the group’s leadership have failed, and Taliban army and intelligence units have been deployed to the province. Juma Khan Fateh, a local Taliban commander leading the dissent in Badakhshan, has established round-the-clock checkpoints in areas under his control; despite previously saying he would not initiate an armed confrontation. Meanwhile, the Taliban leadership has deployed hundreds of its special forces from Panjshir and other provinces to Badakhshan and is reportedly preparing a large-scale, multi-front operation. Click here to read more (external link).

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