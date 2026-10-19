Taliban Builds Second Drone Operations Centre in Badakhshan

Afghanistan International: Sources say the Taliban has opened a second drone operations centre near the governor’s office in Badakhshan amid rising insecurity and repeated attacks on Taliban facilities in the province. According to the sources, the Taliban plans to establish additional drone operations centres across Badakhshan. The main purpose of the new centre is said to be protecting the governor’s office and Taliban institutions in the old city of Faizabad, the provincial capital. Click here to read more (external link).