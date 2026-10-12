Taliban Ban Men from Sewing Women’s Clothing in Kandahar

8am: Local sources in Kandahar say the Taliban’s ban on men sewing women’s clothing has left some tailors unemployed and worsened their economic difficulties. Sources told the Hasht-e Subh Daily on Monday, October 12, that tailors had previously covered their living expenses by sewing women’s clothing, but they have lost their source of income since the ban was imposed. The sources added that the ban has also created difficulties for families who previously had their women’s clothing made by tailors. Click here to read more (external link).