Sources: Taliban Interfering in Vaccination Efforts in Helmand Province

8am: Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) responsible for vaccination in Helmand have reported interference by the Taliban in the vaccination process in the province. The officials said on Monday, October 26, that the Taliban’s interference had obstructed their activities and delayed the implementation of vaccination programmes. Corruption and complaints about the Taliban’s treatment of organisations are not limited to Helmand. In several other provinces of Afghanistan, people have also complained about corruption in institutions and organisations under the group’s control. Click here to read more (external link).