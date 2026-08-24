Sources: Taliban Fighters in Kandahar Injure Child by Striking Him in the Eye with a Stone

8am: Sources in Kandahar say Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak district of the province injured a child by striking him in the eye with a stone. The sources told The Hasht-e Subh Daily on Monday, August 24, that the incident occurred on Sunday evening. According to the information, Taliban fighters stationed at the Boldak Gate struck the child in the eye with a stone. This comes as numerous reports of beatings and mistreatment of civilians by Taliban fighters have emerged from across Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

Life Under Taliban Rule