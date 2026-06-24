Shia Muslims Voice Alarm: “We Are Suffocating Under the Taliban’s Mounting Restrictions”

8am: Several Shia Muslims in Afghanistan say that nearly five years into Taliban rule, religious restrictions on their community have gradually intensified. According to them, these restrictions now extend beyond Muharram mourning ceremonies and have come to encompass shrines, religious rituals, and even certain matters of jurisprudence. These Shia Muslims add that the Taliban impose restrictions on Muharram observances every year, take down mourning banners from homes, and, in some cases, detain those who resist such measures. Click here to read more (external link).

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