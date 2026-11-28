Afghanistan International: Hamdullah Fitrat, the Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday that the explosion occurred in the Andirsir area. Preliminary investigations indicated that negligence in the storage of explosive materials by a mining company was responsible for the incident. Local sources told Afghanistan International that explosive materials had been stored in a house adjacent to the school. The force of the blast damaged the school building and several nearby homes. Click here to read more (external link).

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