Serial Killings in Panjshir: Sources Say Taliban Have Killed More Than 10 Members of a Single Family

8am: Local sources in Hesa-e Awal district of Panjshir province have expressed concern over an increase in what they describe as “serial killings” carried out by the Taliban. These sources told the Hasht-e Subh Daily that the Taliban enter villages at night without coordinating with local elders and village heads, and carry out military operations. According to them, Taliban forces claim to have a complete list of the family’s members and are seeking to detain or kill the remaining relatives. They say that a number of the family’s surviving members, including women, children, and men, have fled their homes out of fear of arrest or death and have taken refuge in unknown locations. They warn that these individuals continue to face the risk of detention or death. Click here to read more (external link).