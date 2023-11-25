Rocket Attacks Target Bagram District Building in Parwan Province

8am: Eyewitnesses claim that at least 10 rockets were launched toward the Bagram building, with some of the fired missiles hitting the target. According to local sources, the Taliban suffered casualties as a result of this attack, but the exact number is not yet known. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, armed anti-Taliban fronts have escalated attacks on the group’s positions in various parts of the country in recent days. Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Freedom Front alleges that its forces have carried out 12 attacks on Taliban positions in the past month, resulting in the death and injury of over 50 Taliban members, including their commanders. Click here to read more (external link).