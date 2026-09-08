Rising Theft and Vanishing Children: What Is Happening in the South Under Akhundzada’s Shadow?

8am: Several residents from the southern provinces are expressing serious concern over the rise in thefts and criminal offenses in these provinces. They say that despite the Taliban’s claims of ensuring security, they have failed to protect the lives and property of the people. According to them, widespread poverty and severe unemployment have contributed to the rising crime rate in the southern region. Some residents of Kandahar, Zabul, and Helmand provinces emphasize that no one is safe on the streets or in the alleys. Armed robberies, beatings, vehicle theft, kidnapping, murder, and armed clashes are cited as among the most serious current security challenges in these provinces. Click here to read more (external link).