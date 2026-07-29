Paryan Residents in Panjshir: Our Agricultural Land Has Fallen Victim to Taliban Road Construction for Military Purposes

8am: Several residents of Paryan district in Panjshir province say that the Taliban have used their agricultural land, without their consent, to build roads leading to the Taliban’s military posts. They add that during the construction of these roads, parts of agricultural land, public streams, and irrigation channels that supplied water to residents’ farmland have been destroyed. According to them, as a result of the destruction of these streams and irrigation channels, several farmers have been unable to irrigate their land, and their crops are at risk of drying up and being destroyed. Residents also say that the Taliban have routed these roads through agricultural land in the villages of Shalakcha, Jashta, Kojan, Qala, and Kohsar in Paryan district. They claim that anyone who objects to this action is beaten by Taliban forces. Click here to read more (external link).