NRF: One NRF Commander and Six Taliban Fighters Killed in Clash in Nuristan Province

8am: The NRF claims that one of its commanders and six fighters from the Taliban group were killed, and 15 other Taliban members have defected to join the NRF. The NRF has confirmed the death of Mohebullah, one of its commanders in Nuristan, as a result of the confrontation. Local sources in Nuristan, as reported by Hasht-e Subh Daily, revealed that Taliban intelligence forces specifically targeted Mohebullah, a former government army soldier, in the province. Click here to read more (external link).