NRF Alleges Chinese Presence At Former US Base In Afghanistan

Afghanistan International: The National Resistance Front (NRF) has claimed that China is operating at Afghanistan’s former US military base in Bagram, accusing the Taliban of facilitating foreign interference in Afghanistan. Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations for the NRF, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday that there are “credible reports” confirming a Chinese presence at the Bagram strategic airbase north of Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).

