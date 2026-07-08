New Survey Shows 75 Per Cent Of Afghan Respondents Dissatisfied With Taliban

Afghanistan International: A new survey suggests around 75 per cent of respondents are dissatisfied with the Taliban. Some participants identifying themselves as lower-ranking Taliban members also criticised corruption, nepotism and appointments within the group. Zawia News published the survey on Tuesday under the title, How satisfied are you with the Taliban, and to what extent have your expectations of the group been met? The outlet said around 1.7 million people participated. According to the published results, 21 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied with the Taliban’s performance, while 3.6 per cent described themselves as neutral. Click here to read more (external link).

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