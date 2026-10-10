Nearly 500 Children Killed In Afghanistan Over Three Years, Says UN

Afghanistan International: The UN says 1,415 children were killed or wounded in Afghanistan over three years, including 446 killed and 969 injured. The casualties included 1,094 boys, 310 girls and 11 children of unknown sex. According to the UN secretary-general’s latest report on children and armed conflict, the Taliban recruited and used 557 boys during the same period, including children as young as 12. Cases of child recruitment increased by 81 per cent compared with the previous reporting period, and all verified cases were attributed to the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).