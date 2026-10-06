Mujahid Rejects ICC Arrest Warrants, Says It Does Not Recognize Court

Khaama: Zabihullah Mujahid has rejected the International Criminal Court’s decision to unseal arrest warrants for four senior Taliban officials, saying the Taliban do not recognize the court or attach importance to its decisions. Mujahid said in a statement Monday that the Taliban condemned the warrants and insisted that its leaders had committed no acts warranting arrest or punishment by the ICC. He said the Taliban considers itself bound by Islamic law and its courts rather than what he described as “intelligence” and “so-called international courts.” Click here to read more (external link).

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