Member of National Islamic Movement Missing After Returning to Afghanistan

8am: Relatives of Baharuddin Jowzjani, a member of the National Islamic Movement party led by Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, have claimed that he has gone missing after returning to the country at the invitation of the Taliban. They also claimed that he was arrested by Taliban intelligence and the Haqqani network. Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, despite the announcement of a general amnesty by Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, there have been numerous reports of arrests, torture, and killings of former security personnel and civilians by the group’s fighters. Click here to read more (external link).