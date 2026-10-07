Language and Ethnic Bias in Hiring: Inside Afghanistan’s National and International Organizations

8am: Credible sources at some domestic and foreign organizations operating in Afghanistan have complained, expressing concern over ethnic and linguistic hiring practices in these organizations. They claim that, under the pretext of facilitating understanding and dialogue and speeding up their work with the Taliban, these organizations avoid hiring non-Pashto speakers. According to their claim, officials of these organizations argue that if individuals do not have a command of Pashto, Taliban officials obstruct the organizations’ work and their affairs do not proceed properly. Employees of some organizations say that conveying to foreign officials the idea that the organization will face problems with the Taliban if its employees are not Pashto speakers has paved the way for the institutionalization of discrimination. The findings of this report show that members of the Taliban are present on the hiring committees of some organizations and play a role in the appointment process. Sources at some of these organizations confirm that one of the hiring requirements is knowledge of Pashto, and that if a Pashto speaker is also competing for a position, priority is given to the person who is Pashtun. These sources add that the continuation of this situation has limited the presence of elites from other language groups and ethnicities in organizations, particularly international ones. They also say that Taliban officials in ministries are likewise involved in, and play a role in, the process of hiring employees at organizations. Click here to read more (external link).