8am: Kunduz is one of the fertile provinces in northeastern Afghanistan. Farmers in this province have consistently complained about the neglect of mechanized agriculture and the prevention of plant diseases. They have called for cooperation from government authorities and UN agencies. Recently, some farmers in this province have reported a decrease in cotton yields. However, the Taliban claim that cotton production has increased by 10% this year. According to the Taliban officials, last year, 10,033 metric tons of cotton were harvested in Kunduz province. Some residents of Kunduz accuse the Taliban of providing “false” statistics. They claim that farmers collect the produce, but the Taliban report the figures. Click here to read more (external link).