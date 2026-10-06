Kite Sales and Public Flying Banned in Afghanistan’s Herat Province

Khaama: Aziz Rahman Mohajer, head of the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said officials had instructed religious inspectors to prevent the sale of kites and kite strings across the city. Mohajer said the decision followed repeated complaints from residents, claiming that kite flying and kite strings had contributed in some cases to traffic accidents, public harassment and injuries to children. The restriction echoes the Taliban’s first period in power from 1996 to 2001, when kite flying was among several recreational activities banned by the group. Click here to read more (external link).