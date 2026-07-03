Khamenei Funeral Ceremonies Begin in Tehran as Foreign and Afghan Figures Attend

Khaama: Public funeral and mourning ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began on Friday in Tehran, with senior Iranian officials and foreign delegations attending the opening events at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla. Afghanistan was represented by figures from different political sides. A Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Tehran on Thursday night and met President Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the events. Separately, Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front, and Mohammad Mohaqiq, leader of the Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan, attended the official funeral ceremony in Tehran. Iranian media, including Tasnim, published images showing the two Afghan political figures at the ceremony. Click here to read more (external link).

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