Iran holds firm on not recognizing IEA govt despite Russia’s shift

Ariana: Iran has reaffirmed that it will not automatically follow Russia or any other country in recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), saying that any decision on formal recognition will be guided strictly by Tehran’s national interests and regional priorities. The remarks were made during a press briefing on Monday by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who addressed growing speculation following Russia’s recent decision to officially recognize Afghanistan’s government. Internationally, the Taliban administration remains diplomatically isolated. No seat at the United Nations has been granted, and most countries continue to withhold recognition. Click here to read more (external link).

