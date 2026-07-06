Iran Defends Invitation To Taliban Opponents

Afghanistan International: Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s former presidential envoy for Afghanistan, defended the invitation extended to Ahmad Massoud, leader of Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front, and other Taliban opponents to Ali Khamenei’s funeral. The former Iranian presidential envoy, who is also a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iran’s policy is to engage with the people of Afghanistan regardless of which political faction is in power. Qomi said the Afghan people have different representatives. According to him, those currently in power represent only part of the population, while other sections of Afghan society remain outside government. Click here to read more (external link).

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