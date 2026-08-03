HRW: Taliban rule makes Afghanistan one of world’s gravest rights crises

Amu: Human Rights Watch said Afghanistan has descended into one of the world’s gravest human rights crises during nearly five years of Taliban rule, citing systematic repression of women and girls, attacks on media freedom, arbitrary detentions and a worsening humanitarian emergency. The organization said women and girls have borne the brunt of the Taliban’s policies. Since retaking power in 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from secondary schools and universities, restricted women’s employment, freedom of movement and public participation, and imposed measures that Human Rights Watch says amount to the crime against humanity of gender persecution. Click here to read more (external link).